A North Augusta man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a woman and her child while they were trying to leave a residence.
Derian Davon Fuller Jr., 25, of North Augusta was charged with kidnapping second degree, domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to jail records.
Police received a call on Feb. 20 at approximately 1:38 a.m. in reference to a domestic assault in the area of Gatewood Apartments, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Responding police were able to speak with a female victim who reported she was attempting to leave the residence with her child when the suspect grabbed her by the throat and threw her against the wall, the report states.
The victim further reported the suspect grabbed the juvenile and put him on the couch while he continued to argue with the victim, according to the report.
The victim stated she was scared to leave the residence because she was afraid the suspect would assault her again.
Officers cleared the residence and did not find the suspect. However, police did observe the rear door of the residence was open.
Aiken police picked up the suspect from Richmond County in Georgia where the suspect had been arrested.
Fuller waived his extradition rights and was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Wednesday morning.