A North Augusta man was charged Sunday with attempting to rob an Aiken convenience store of $400 and a Four Loko drink.
Johnnie Walter Settles, 38, of North Augusta was charged with common law robbery, strong arm robbery and shoplifting value less than $2,000 or less, according to jail reports.
A store clerk told officers he was counting the register money behind the counter the night of Sept. 8 when Settles walked into the store, headed straight toward the "beer cave" and stuffed a Four Loko drink can into his pant leg, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The clerk reported when he confronted the suspect about attempting to shoplift, Settles kicked the can from his pants leg and attempted to leave, according to the report.
The clerk said he stood in front of the store doors, while still holding the money from the register, the report states.
While in front of the door, Settles attempted to grab the money, $400 in cash, from the clerk's hands, the clerk told police.
The clerk said he tackled Settles in an attempt to detain the suspect for police, according to the report.
Settles admitted to attempting to shoplift the Four Loko drink but said he tried to leave the store on foot, according to the report.
An additional witness stated she saw Settles attempt to grab the money from the clerk within the doorway of the convenience store, according to the report.
Settles was transported to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday morning with a surety bond set at $2,125.