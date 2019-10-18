A North Augusta man is in the Aiken County detention center under a slew of charges following a burglary at the Aiken County Career and Technology Center.
Joshua Lee Jones, 38, was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of items labeled ACPSD (Aiken County Public School District) following a burglary of the center on Jefferson Davis Highway, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Jones' charges are: possession of methamphetamine first offense; burglary second degree; grand larceny value $10,000 or more; two counts of malicious injury value less than $2,000; and tools/possession, making implements capable of being used in a crime.
The incident report states that a mobile unit at the Career and Technology Center had been broken into and a large quantity of items stolen. The responding officer noticed a "trail of evidence" leading away from the Career and Technology Center, including women's clothing, a ball cap and a bag of assorted hand tools. The officer saw Jones grab bags, get on a bicycle and flee the area.
Jones was detained and in the possession of three backpacks, the report states.
Jones "stated that he'd fled because he had 'dope' in his backpack," and that he had just picked up the other two bags, the report states.
In Jones' bag, deputies found drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be methamphetamine, the report states.
The report says the other two bags contained items labeled AT and/or ACPSD, "for Aiken Tech or Aiken County Public School District."
The total value of items taken from the Career and Technology Center is more than $13,000, according to the release. Those items, listed on the report, included iPads, laptops and a 48-inch flat screen television.
Jones was booked into the Aiken County detention center and is being held on $44,250 bond, the release says.