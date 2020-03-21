The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at a Waffle House.
According to police, 34-year-old Akila Nigel Glover of Bath was the victim.
The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta.
According to an incident report, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office contacted North Augusta police in reference to an armed robbery at the location.
Witnesses at Waffle House told public safety that there were several people inside a 1999 blue Chevrolet Explorer with an S.C. tag, according to the report.
It is unclear if the vehicle belongs to the suspects.
Authorities said no suspects have been identified or captured at this time.
If you have any information, contact the North Augusta Department of Public Safety at 803-279-2121.