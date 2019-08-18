North Augusta City Council will meet Monday to again discuss and consider a contract for the construction of a park in Riverside Village.
The park, which will feature a 600-seat amphitheater, will be located along the river near SRP Park.
During their Aug. 5 meeting, Council tabled a resolution that would grant the contract to R.D. Brown Contractors. Council member Fletcher Dickert made the motion to table the resolution, stating he felt Council needed to study the numbers more. On Aug. 12, Council held a study session to discuss the contract, and the resolution has been added to the agenda for Monday's meeting. If passed, the resolution would grant the contract to R.D. Brown. Minus engineering costs, the base bid totals around $1.97 million.
Council will have another Riverside Village-related discussion before the meeting during a study session. The agenda for the study session states that Cammie Hayes, director of the city's finance department, will update Council on the financial status of the Riverside Village project.
Council will vote on the third and final reading of an ordinance that would grant easements to Dominion Energy to extension conversion in Bergen Place West.
Additional items on the agenda include:
- The first two readings of an ordinance that would rezone around 5 acres of land near River Oak Drive from critical area to large lot, single-family residential.
- A vote on a resolution that would authorize a permit to Polly Hargrove of Community Ministry of North Augusta for a fundraising and awareness event at Sno-Cap Drive-In on Sept. 19.
- A vote on a resolution authorizing a memorandum of agreement with the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice to provide secure detention services to juveniles who are charged with committing crimes in the city.
- A vote on a resolution establishing and agreeing to participate in the Hometown Heroes Project with the Aiken County Veteran's Council.
North Augusta City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. for the study session and 7 p.m. for the regular meeting on the third floor of the municipal building at 100 Georgia Avenue.