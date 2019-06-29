North Augusta City Council will take a vote on one of the next steps necessary to build a fire station at property on Georgia Avenue.
On Monday night, Council's final vote on their meeting will be on the first two of three readings of an ordinance that would rezone around 2.41 acres of land owned by the city on Georgia Avenue from residential zoning to public use zoning.
The land – known as the Flythe Property – was purchased by the city in order to build a new Public Safety fire station and later a headquarters.
In May 2018, the city's Planning Commission recommended against the rezoning.
Council will also hold the first two of three readings of two ordinances that would amend Article 3, chapter 18 of the North Augusta Development Code. Article 3 regulates zoning districts. One of the amendments would be related to the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District, and the other would be related to the public use zoning.
Council will also be receiving a recommendation from Planning Commission regarding a request by Michael Pace with Mountaineer Pest Control to amend the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District. Planning Commission voted in favor of recommending that Council amend the code during their meeting June 20. If passed, the amendment would exclude the west side of Georgia Avenue from Briggs Avenue to Maddox Street from the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District.
Council will also vote on:
- An ordinance to abandon a platted, but unopened, unimproved right-of-way.
- An ordinance that would annex 20 parcels of property along Bradley Drive, Thaxton Court and Bradley Court. The property totals around 5.42 acres.
- A resolution authorizing the acceptance of a low bid from Beam's Contracting, Inc. for the Walnut Lane Reconstruction Project.
- A resolution accepting a grant of $20,000 from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to be used for public recycling stations and providing public education.