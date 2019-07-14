The North Augusta City Council is set to make the final decision on whether or not to rezone land purchased for a fire station.

The vote, which would rezone the city-owned Flythe Property on Georgia Avenue to public use, allowing the city to build a fire station, has been a topic of much discussion, receiving backlash from residents who want to preserve the feel of the neighborhood and the historical significance of the land.

Council will vote on the third and final reading of an ordinance that would rezone the property. The first two readings each passed 5-2.

Council will also vote on the third and final reading of an ordinance that would amend the city's development code. The amendment would benefit the construction of a new fire station as it would exempt public use properties from conforming to the city's overlay districts.

The Flythe property is located in the Neighborhood Preservation Overlay District. The first and second readings of the ordinance that would amend the code also passed 5-2. Council members Kevin Toole and Eric Presnell voted against the two ordinances.

Council will also vote on the third and final reading of an ordinance that would abandon a right-of-way on the Carolina Avenue alley.

If passed, the right-of-way would go to Paul Brewer and Barbara Coleman.

Council will also vote on a third and final reading of an ordinance that would annex 20 parcels of land, adding to about 5.42 acres, into the city. The parcels are on Bradley Drive, Thaxton Court and Bradley Court. The first two readings of the ordinance passed unanimously.

Finally, Council will vote on the first two readings of an ordinance that would grant easements to Dominion Energy for underground conversion on West Five Notch Road.

During a study session before the meeting, Council will discuss a request to declare a city-owned property as surplus and hold an executive session related to the proposed fire station facility and a proposed senior center.

Council will meet at 6 p.m. for the study session and 7 p.m. for the regular meeting. Both meetings will take place on the third floor of the municipal building at 100 Georgia Avenue.