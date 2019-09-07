North Augusta Planning Libby Hodges
North Augusta Planning and Development Director Libby Hodges previewed proposed changes to the Development Code section that regulates signs during a public meeting in May. 

 Staff photo by Lindsey Hodges

North Augusta City Council will be discussing all things signs on Monday during their study session.

A special called study session will be held Monday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the Wayfinding Sign Project and recommended changes to the city's sign regulations in the Development Code.

The wayfinding signage project is still under design review. In May, Council saw potential designs for signs but have not made a decision on the final design.

Along with that project, Council will discuss amendments to the chapter of the Development Code outlining sign regulations.

The new language recommended by the city's Planning Commission has new regulations for construction and residential signage and adds new signs types for downtown signage such as murals, among other things.

Both discussions will be led by Planning and Development director Libby Hodges. 

City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the municipal building at 100 Georgia Avenue.

