North Augusta City Council will meet Monday evening to discuss the new park slated to come to Riverside Village.

During their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, Council tabled a resolution that would have granted a contract to R.D. Brown Contractors for the construction of the amphitheater.

The motion to table the resolution came from Council member Fletcher Dickert, who said he believed City Council needed more time to study the numbers.

The initial bid from R.D. Brown Contractors for the project was around $3.2 million. After value engineering exercises, the total base bid plus engineering cost is around $2.26 million.

The 600-seat amphitheater and accompanying park is set to be located along the riverfront in Riverside Village, next to the Southbound Smokehouse restaurant.

Along with discussion of the amphitheater and park, Council will also hear a presentation by Linda Caldwell, treasurer of the Aiken County Veterans Council, about the Hometown Heroes Project.

Council will meet at 6 p.m. for the study session, which is being held on the third floor of the North Augusta Municipal Building at 100 Georgia Avenue.