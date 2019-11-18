NORTH AUGUSTA — North Augusta City Council on Monday took one more step toward building a new fire station in the city, following the urging of both Council members and residents that the process be open and involve engagement with residents.
Council passed 6-0 a resolution directing the City Administrator to file an application to the city's planning and developing department, requesting the rezoning of the Clay Street property.
The Clay Street property – actually located at 311 Martintown Road and adjacent to Clay Street – was recently purchased by the city with the intention of building a new fire station No. 1 there.
The resolution passed Monday directs the city administrator to request the property be rezoned from its current zoning, large lot single-family residential, to Public Use.
City Council member Kevin Toole asked during the study session before the meeting and during the meeting itself that the city make "an effort beyond just what the letter of the code says," and to engage residents during the process of locating the fire station on that property. Other Council members agreed with Toole's statement.
He cited section 5.1.7 of the city's Development Code, which encourages applicants to engage in a citizen participation process.
"Citizen participation will not produce complete consensus on all applications but will permit applicants to be good neighbors and allows for informed decision making," the section says.
Clay Street resident Karen Powell spoke to Council during that portion of the meeting and also asked for citizen involvement in the design and decision-making process for the fire station.
"When I go see my physician, my expectations are for him to treat me in a manner that he would treat his family, and he does," she said during her statement. "And when I have patients come in to me, I treat them like they are my family, and I treat them with respect and professionally. And that is what I want each of y'all to do for us. With each decision you make in regards to the station, I ask that you consider it as if you were living on my property, as if your home was directly beside the new station."
During the meeting Council also passed the second of three readings of four budget-related ordinances.
All four ordinances will have a third reading before final approval. If passed, the first ordinance would adopt the budget. The second would levy the annual property tax, unchanged from last year at 73.5 mills. The third ordinance would increaser wastewater fees by 14.5 cents per gallon, an increase levied on the city by Aiken County related to the Horse Creek Wastewater treatment plant debt service, and operations and management. The fourth ordinance would amend the construction permit fees, which will be increased for 2020.
Council member Fletcher Dickert was not present at the meeting and did not vote.