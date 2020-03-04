North Augusta City Council passed the third and final reading Monday of an ordinance that would no longer require third readings.
State law requires that municipalities hold two readings six days apart, but North Augusta’s municipal code – until Monday – required three. Council unanimously passed an amendment to the municipal code that reduces the number of readings to two.
The amendment also allows for two City Council members to request that an ordinance be prepared for presentation to Council.
Ordinances will be read and voted upon at two meetings. Ordinarily, the first two readings of three were done minutes apart at the same meeting.
North Augusta City Council also passed the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the municipal code as it relates to meeting agendas.
The proposed amendment would allow two council members to request in writing that something be added to a meeting agenda. It also dictates that if something is defeated by council, it could not be added back to the agenda for six months, except by a majority of votes.
If a majority of council votes in favor of adding something to the agenda, it would be placed on the agenda for the next meeting.
The first two of three readings were passed on Feb. 17 (when three readings were still required).
According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the first reading was rescheduled due to “questions related to a typographical error on the February 17, 2020, agenda.”
“For those of you in attendance who may recognize that at the last council meeting, we proceeded with first and second readings of this ordinance which contained what we considered a scrivener’s error,” Pettit said during the meeting.
The section of the municipal code to be amended was wrong on the meeting agenda. The Feb. 17 agenda referenced section 2-28, but the actual section the amendment refers to is 2-38.
“We were threatened with a lawsuit over the fact that we voted on that, and in consultation with (City Attorney Kelly) Zier and (Interim City Administrator Rachelle) Moody, it was determined that the appropriate course of action was to have first reading on that ordinance again,” Pettit said.
Other Council action:
- City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city administrator to execute a participation agreement with South Carolina Department of Transportation for installation of mast-arm traffic signal poles at Martintown Road and Bergen Road. The city’s share of the cost is estimated to be $88,936.25.
- City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that, if passed, would abandon a road right-of-way in Hammond’s Ferry.
- City Council passed a resolution accepting a deed of dedication for streets, sanitary sewer, stormwater collection, fire suppression systems and associated easements for The Retreat at Walnut Village phase one and Northridge Drive.
- City Council held an executive session regarding personnel.
- City Council failed an ordinance that would have imposed term limits on Planning Commission members.