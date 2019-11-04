NORTH AUGUSTA — North Augusta City Council gave its first round of approvals to the 2020 budget during it's meeting Monday evening.
Council unanimously passed the first readings of four budget-related ordinances.
The first of those ordinances is the ordinance that would adopt the budget.
The second levies the annual property tax. There was no chance in the millage rate, so property taxes will not increase.
The allocation of the 73.5 mills the city does collect has changed in the proposed budget, with 72 mills going to the General Fund and 1.5 mills going to the Capital Projects Fund.
In 2019, 72.5 mills went to the General Fund, and 1 mill went to the Capital Projects Fund.
"I think that's a very positive change," said Mayor Bob Pettit during the meeting.
Council also passed the first reading of an ordinance that would establish wastewater service charges.
The proposed budget increases wastewater fees by 14.5 cents per 1,000 gallons.
Before the meeting, finance director Cammie Hayes said of that 14.5 cents, 2.5 is going toward operations and management of the Horse Creek Wastewater Plant run by Aiken County and used by the city. The remaining 12 cents is going toward debt service for the plant, she said.
Finally, Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the construction permit schedule to match the increased fees in the proposed budget.
Interim City Administrator Rachelle Moody said during the meeting that Tom Zeaser, director of engineering and public works for the city, did a survey of construction permit schedules in cities across the state, and the proposed fees match that survey.
The first readings of all four ordinances passed unanimously but are not adopted until the third reading.
Council held a public hearing regarding the budget ahead of the meeting and received no comments. There will be a second public hearing held ahead of final adoption of the budget.
Council also unanimously passed two resolutions. One accepts, by deed of gift, around 3.05 acres of land in the Bradley Terrace area. The other enters into a lease/purchase agreement for a piece of land near the North Augusta Country Club property owned by the city.