A fatal crash on Monday that killed an 11-year-old girl from North Augusta is under further investigation.
Charnia Eccleston, 11, of North Augusta was involved in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Augusta on Central Avenue and Whitney Street at 5:52 p.m., Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. said.
The victim died at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Boose said.
Autopsy is scheduled to be performed in Atlanta on Wednesday and the accident is under further investigation.