Aiken Standard file photo

A fatal crash on Monday that killed an 11-year-old girl from North Augusta is under further investigation.

Charnia Eccleston, 11, of North Augusta was involved in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Augusta on Central Avenue and Whitney Street at 5:52 p.m., Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. said.

The victim died at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Boose said.

Autopsy is scheduled to be performed in Atlanta on Wednesday and the accident is under further investigation.

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

