On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Prospering Young Dreamers Fourth Annual Backpack Drive was held at the Aiken County Career Center.
Successteam put on this event for local children to have free backpacks filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.
School supplies were donated from local and national franchises including Sam’s Club and Security Federal Bank.
According to their Facebook page, Successteam is a nonprofit organization started in 2015 “whose sole purpose is to build and develop within our aspiring generation by providing a platform of support en route to accomplishing dreams and goals; both personal and professional.”
Tim Behling, the founder of the Successteam organization, described his nonprofit, saying, “We specialize in bridging the gap between exposing and enhancing our community.”
According to Behling, the Annual Backpack Drive has grown in the last four years. In 2015, it began with 100 backpacks. This year, there were over 500 backpacks given away.
“Our goal was to bring bigger and better to the community this year,” Behling said. “The biggest thing we try to accomplish with this back to school drive is just to make sure that our community’s kids are worrying less about school supplies and more about their grades.”
The nonprofit’s impact can be seen in the lives of the parents and their children who have benefited.
Felicia Matthews, a volunteer and a mother who has been a recipient of this drive and Successteam’s other programs, said, “As a single mother, sometimes I can’t afford backpacks and school supplies. It is a definite blessing to be able to get those things … I like this team because they’re positive. They’re not getting paid for this, so we know they’re doing this out of the goodness of their hearts.”