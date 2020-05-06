The Aiken Standard is accepting nominations for the 2020 class of Young Professionals 2 Follow.
The paper is looking for early- and mid-career professionals who make Aiken great by making a difference and touch the community in positive ways.
The deadline for 2020 nominations is Friday, June 5. Nominations can be made online at aikenstandard.com/yp2follow2020.
“Last year, we received over 35 applicants,” said Diane Daniell, advertising sales and marketing manager for Aiken Standard.
The YP2Follow event will mark the fifth year 10 outstanding young professionals will be honored by the community.
The honorees will be young people under 40 who not only call Aiken home, but also work and play here.
“These are young professionals who lead, nurture and create ways to make our community one of the best places to live,” Daniell said.
Nominations can come from employers, places of worship, even friends or family.
“We encourage the business community and leaders to celebrate your young professionals," Daniell said.
A special ceremony honoring the 2020 class of young leaders is planned for July 9 at the Woodside Plantation Country Club.
All nominations must include the nominee or nominator’s contact information, including a telephone number and email address.
Nominations must be uploaded to aikenstandard.com/yp2follow2020 or be mailed to Aiken Standard – Young Professionals, P.O. Box 456, Aiken, SC 29802.
For more information, call Daniell at 803-644-2369.