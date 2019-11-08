Do you know of a hometown hero who should be recognized? Submit their photo to the Aiken Standard.
The Aiken Standard will be accepting photos of local heroes for its "Hometown Heroes Community Gallery," sponsored by Southlawn Cemetery & Mausoleum.
A hero can be anyone, including active military members, veterans, first responders, community leaders, local athletes or a helpful neighbor.
"We are always looking for new ways to engage our local community," said Lindsey McCullough, Aiken Standard advertising sales manager. "The Hometown Heroes Community Gallery gives anyone the opportunity to share their own story or recognize someone who they think is a local hero."
The deadline to submit photos is Nov. 30.
One hometown hero who has already been recognized in the gallery is Kristle Banks.
Her nominator wrote, "Kristle is the lead director for Southern Thunder Clogging and Dance. She is an awesome person who also teaches at Jefferson Elementary. The girls she teaches at her studio are more than that, we become a family. She puts all she can into her studio and it shows. I am nominating her because of her community action with her group."
Photos with a description can be submitted by visiting http://aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/HometownHeroes/gallery.
Residents can make one entry per user, per day. Photos will remain on the Aiken Standard website for the community to view.