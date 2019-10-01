Several area families with sick or disabled children will receive an all-expenses-paid VIP experience at the Western Carolina State Fair on Oct. 23.
The Children’s Hospital of Georgia, which is associated with Augusta University, has chosen one of the families.
The Western Carolina State Fair’s board will select two other families that will benefit from its Fairly Famous program.
To nominate a family, visit westerncarolinastatefair.com, fairlyfamousaiken.com or letsrideaiken.com. Click on “Fairly Famous” on the home page’s menu, fill out the application and submit it.
The deadline is Oct. 12.
Assisting the Western Carolina State Fair with the Fairly Famous program through sponsorships are the Children’s Hospital, Aiken Pest Control, Master Chevrolet, WJBF-TV and Reithoffer Rides.
Celebrity Limos of Augusta will provide the three families with transportation to the fair, said Kevin Lucas, Western Carolina State Fair president.
There will be a red carpet entrance, and the families will enjoy rides, concessions, games and attractions for free.
The desire to “give something back to the community” was the inspiration for the Fairly Famous program, Lucas said. “It’s an opportunity for the children and their families, who may be going through a lot of hard things, to relax and have a good time for a few hours.”
He added that anyone who is interested in sponsoring an additional family or families could call 803-648-8955.
The Western Carolina State Fair plans to make available to the public a list of items such as crayons, coloring books and small toys that fair attendees can donate to the Children’s Hospital on Oct. 23 to receive a discount on admission.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on that day.
The Western Carolina State Fair is scheduled for Oct. 18-27 at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, which also is known as the Aiken Fairgrounds, at 561 May Royal Drive.