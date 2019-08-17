This month NOAA upgraded the current hurricane season from "near-normal" to "above-normal" due to shifting climate conditions.
In a press release published Aug. 8, NOAA announced that El Niño, a complex system that affects the planet's weather patterns, has ended. With summer drawing to a close and La Niña beginning, the chance of this year's hurricane season being above normal has increased significantly.
When NOAA released its annual hurricane season predictive outlook in May, the chances of an above-normal season were low, around 30%. That number has increased to 45%.
Although there have been only two named storms so far this year – Andrea and Barry – NOAA cautions that the busiest part of hurricane season has only just arrived. Hurricane season is usually most active August through November.
An average Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms, six of which become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
The season forecast now calls for 10 to 17 named storms. Five to nine of these storms are expected to become hurricanes.