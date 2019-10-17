The Aiken Civic Ballet's take on an dark, thrilling classic left hundreds of students on the edges of their seats in the Etherredge Center on Thursday.

"Dracula" is a production that costs the Aiken Civic Ballet tens of thousands of dollars to put on, but around 600 students from 11 different schools in Aiken County got to see the ballet for free .

Dawn Smith, president of the Aiken Civic Ballet's board, said outreach projects like the one Thursday help "plant the seeds" early for interest in the arts.

"I think a lot of young people don’t get to see live theater," Smith said. "There’s something magical about being able to see a live performance."

Although movies today provide an array of dizzying special effects, Smith thinks theater provides something tangible and exciting that kids don't get to see often, engaging them fully in the performance – such as when a dozen ballerinas, dressed as bats, gave the kids a scare by racing out of the dark and through the audience.

Before the ballet began, the students were encouraged to look at the dancers – some who were their age – and find some kind of connection with the performance.

"Dracula" was added to the Aiken Civic Ballet's annual lineup last year.

"We were looking for something a little different," Smith said. "A lot of times we do fairy tales. We do 'Snow White,' 'Cinderella,' 'Sleeping Beauty.'"

Smith said the company's artistic director, Diane Toole Miller, was looking for a production that was more "edgy."

"It ('Dracula') was to try to get away from that traditional tutu and shake up the way people looked at ballet," Smith said.

Bram Stoker's "Dracula" was the Gothic horror novel whose depiction of vampires captivated people long before blockbuster movies brought them to the forefront of popular culture. It has been adapted into movies, plays and continues to have a powerful cultural presence more than a century after its publication.

Norbert Nirewicz, a native of Poland and freelance dancer and choreographer, plays the evil yet compelling Count Dracula. Aside from being the star of the show, he is also the mastermind behind the performance, organizing the choreography and majority of the production.

Nirewicz has starred in productions all over the world, from Japan to Jackson, Miss. To slip into the character of Dracula, he said, the vampire's makeup "definitely helps."

"Because of the makeup, at least for me, I disassociate from myself," Nirewicz said. "It’s like it’s not me anymore. It’s a facade."

Nirewicz said there are no "tutus or tiaras" in "Dracula" – it's a different type of performance.

"For someone who is debating seeing ballet for the first time, this is an easy ballet to digest and have fun with," Nirewicz said.

He said he "loved" being able to perform for the students Thursday, and their engagement as an audience was touching.

"They’re like, so into it," Nirewicz said. "Just watching them inspires me to give more. They're way more engaged, more than I ever was at that age."

LeeAnn Elder, a professional ballet dancer with Roanoke Ballet Theater, plays the part of Lucy, the daughter of a wealthy family and Dracula's first victim. As Lucy, Elder makes the transition from an innocent human girl to a fierce vampire ruled by her thirst for blood.

"I think it’s challenging but it’s also my favorite part – the transformation of her character," Elder said. "So she starts out as a human, all innocent, having troubles with her husband. Then when Dracula bites her, she becomes a vampire. So it’s completely different acting in a completely different character, and that’s kind of the challenge in her character. But it’s also the most fun and rewarding part."

Emily Raynor designed the costumes for "Dracula." She's created clothing for performances for over 20 years, but "Dracula" was her first time designing for a ballet. Raynor said she "went back and read the book" for initial inspiration, before looking at real-world examples of the time period's fashion.

Her dresses for the brides of "Dracula" – three female vampires who terrorize the local townspeople – came from real wedding dresses that were shredded and reconstructed for an unkempt, yet elegant look.

"Dracula" will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the USC Aiken Etherredge Center. Tickets are $25 and seats are still available for both shows. To purchase tickets, visit etherredge.usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.