Every year, local law enforcement prepares for the worst but hopes for the best on the Fourth of July when it comes to issues from fireworks.
This year was a good year as police reported no injuries or fires on Thursday from fireworks in the City of Aiken or in the county.
"There were no injuries, as far as I know, and definitely no fires from fireworks," said Lt. Jake Mahoney, with Aiken Public Safety.
Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, also said he was not aware of any injuries or fires from fireworks.
"All we got was calls about people shooting off fireworks late into the night, but other than that I'm not aware of injuries or fires," Abduallah said.