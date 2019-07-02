The Aiken County Coroner's Office announced Tuesday the autopsy results of a 57-year-old man found drowned in a Graniteville pool.
Loyd Michael Cain, of Crytzer Lane in Graniteville, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon after his family discovered his body in the pool at a home on Morningside Drive, according to a release provided by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
An autopsy of Cain's body has been completed and no foul play is suspected, according to a release. However, they are still waiting on results from the toxicology report to officially state the cause of death.
Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Morningside Drive around 2:22 p.m. and reported observing Cain lying face down at the bottom of the pool.
Investigators spoke with Cain's wife, who claimed two other family members had found him in the pool and told her to call 911, police reported.
Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Sheriff's Office, said deputies investigating the scene reported Sunday the drowning did not appear to be suspicious.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.