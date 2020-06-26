Police Car lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
An investigation by the New Ellenton Police Department has determined that a Tuesday morning incident was not a drive-by shooting. 

At 5:52 a.m., New Ellenton first responders were called to the 500 block of Richland Circle, near Walker Avenue, where a victim had suffered a gunshot wound, Aiken County dispatch reported.

The call was reported as a drive-by shooting. 

Through investigation, New Ellenton police determined that there was not a drive-by shooting nor foul play.

A male subject was attempting to enter his own car while carrying a gun, Chief Alesia Parks said. 

The gun accidentally discharged, injuring the man. 

He sustained non-life threatening injuries, Parks said.  

No charges have been filed and the case has been closed, according to the police department. 

