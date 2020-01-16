WTC Investments LLC has ended its agreement with Aiken County to purchase the old Aiken County Hospital property at 828 Richland Ave. West in Aiken.

"Aiken County and WTC worked for several months to close the deal, but factors outside of the County’s control influenced the decision by WTC to withdraw from the contract," according to a press release issued by Aiken Countuy Council on Thursday afternoon.

The main building on the land also served as Aiken County government's former headquarters.

In March 2019, Aiken County Council, by an 8-1 vote, approved the third and final reading of an ordinance that authorized the sale of the old Aiken County Hospital and its 9.33 acres of property to WTC for $1.1 million.

Tom Wyatt manages WTC Investments. His father, Weldon Wyatt, is a local entrepreneur and developer.

"First and foremost was the timeframe involved in getting the South Carolina Educational Television tower removed from rear of the site," the press release stated. "WTC expressed concern that the structure would not be removed within a timeframe acceptable to it. Current projections by SCETV for the tower removal, assuming Federal Communications Commission and Federal Aviation Administration approval of the site of the replacement tower in the next 90 days, is November or December of 2020."

“We are disappointed that this sale will not be completed as planned, but this gives the County more time to work with SCETV to ensure the tower is removed,” said Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker in a prepared statement. "The removal of the 400-foot SCETV tower is important to the sale and redevelopment of the property and surrounding parcels.

"WTC's action allows the County to complete this step without taking on the substantial financial risks requested by WTC,” Bunker said in the statement.

The County Council has had discussions with other interested developers about the property and will consider all available options as soon as possible, according to the release.

"The Aiken County Council is ready to see this property redeveloped and will work as quickly as possible towards that end,” Bunker said.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this story will be updated.