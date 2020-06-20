For three local dads who had to overcome great adversity to be a part of their children's lives, Father's Day has taken on a special meaning for them and their families.
Christopher Emanuel obtained custody of his daughter in Aiken, claiming she was involved in an "unethical and predatory" adoption. After navigating the state's complex legal system and succeeding, Emanuel decided he wanted to help connect other fathers with the tools they needed to be more involved in their children's lives.
"I wanted to ensure that other fathers didn't have to experience what I experienced," Emanuel said. "At this point, it's all about family preservation."
Emanuel created Sky is the Limit Foundation, a nonprofit that educates and connects fathers with legal services and support. He is also involved with the annual True to Your Sole local shoe giveaway and serves as the director of the local Teen After School Center with the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.
"We focus on the untold truth, and the unpopular truth," Emanuel said about Sky is the Limit. "And that is that there are responsible, capable and willing dads that are involved and engaged in their children's lives ... who want to be in their child's life who are thwarted. And then, there are dads that don't even know that they have children."
Emanuel said the Palmetto State is also known as the "Mecca of adoptions" and wants fathers to be aware of when such adoptions take place.
"It's important for dads to step up and take their rightful role in being responsible and fighting for their kids," Emanuel said. "One way we do that is registering on the Responsible Father Registry. It doesn't give dads custody, but it does give them a fighting opportunity to assert their rights, cause we still have to prove what a mother is given by default."
One of those fathers who Emanuel connected with legal services is Joseph Lane, who is looking forward to welcoming his first child – a daughter – who will be born in August.
When Lane learned his daughter was going to be put up for adoption, he decided to seek full custody so he can raise her in North Augusta, near his family.
"It was easy for me," Lane said about his decision. "I've always wanted to be a dad, almost my whole life. I've always wanted to have a family, so it was natural for me."
Demarcus Sullivan is another father who Emanuel has helped. Sullivan, who has two daughters, was inspired by Emanuel to create his own organization, the Rebuild the City Foundation, which has similar goals of community empowerment.
The three fathers hope to change negative stereotypes about fatherhood, strengthen parents, and encourage the community to commit interest and investment in rising generations.
"Being a parent – being a dad, being a mom – is the most important job under God," Emanuel said. "Mothers are important, too. Mothers speak life into who we are and what we can become."
Emanuel and Williams said Father's Day, which falls on June 21 this year, is "everything" for them, and they are looking forward to spending it with their children, while Lane is looking forward to spending his first Father's Day with his daughter next year.
Rebuild the City will host a community kickball game and cookout Sunday, June 28, at Perry Park at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.