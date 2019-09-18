National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty will seemingly stay where she is at the weapons-and-nonproliferation agency after President Donald Trump narrowed a list of national security adviser candidates from five to one Wednesday.

The president that morning named Robert O'Brien, a hostage affairs special envoy, to be his next national security adviser.

A day prior, according to various media write-ups and dispatches from reporters traveling with him, Trump produced a short list of national security adviser contenders that included Gordon-Hagerty, who is also the U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear security under secretary.

She was the only woman on the list – a list White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham later clarified was not exhaustive, according to public pool reports.

The NNSA and Gordon-Hagerty would not be commenting on the matter, a senior spokesperson told the Aiken Standard on Tuesday evening.

The national security adviser post was vacant following the ouster of John Bolton, considered a hawk, last week.

Trump announced that dismissal on Twitter on Sept. 10: "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," he wrote in part. The president went on to say he deeply disagreed with a host of Bolton's suggestions and positions.

In her current role, Gordon-Hagerty oversees a relatively low-profile agency in charge of the nation's nuclear stockpile, related nuclear nonproliferation efforts and naval propulsion. She was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in February 2018.

The administrator – who has visited the Savannah River Site and was at Aiken Technical College this summer – previously served as a director of combating terrorism and as an acting director of weapons surety. Her official NNSA biography touts more than three decades of national security experience.

Speaking to the Aiken Standard in mid-June, Gordon-Hagerty said the Trump administration was fully supportive of the nuclear security complex.

"They are absolutely wedded to the prospect of making sure that we have a robust and a resilient enterprise," she said. "Not only now, but in the future."

Gordon-Hagerty is in Austria this week attending the International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference, an annual meeting during which members consider and discuss a range of nuclear issues.

Official posts on Twitter show the NNSA chief meeting with officials from Mexico, Israel, France, the United Arab Emirates, Belarus and Kazakhstan.