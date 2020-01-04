As crews work on the Interstate 20 widening and bridge replacement project, drivers will see lane closures in the evenings beginning Monday.
The lane or shoulder closures will occur Monday, Jan. 6, until Saturday, Jan. 18, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The right lane or shoulder will be closed on I-20 eastbound from just east of the Riverwatch Parkway to the state line between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.
On the westbound side, the right lane or shoulder will be closed from the state line past the Georgia Welcome Center between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
“This enables construction crews to receive materials and perform grading operations along the outside shoulders,” the release says.
The interstate will be widened and the Savannah River and Augusta Canal bridges will be replaced as part of the project, which is being headed by GDOT.