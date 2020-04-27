Motorists using Interstate 20 near the state line will see some lane closures over the next two weeks.
From Wednesday, April 29, until Wednesday, May 13, there will be nightly single-lane closures as part of a current bridge-widening and reconstruction project.
The eastbound lane closures will take place from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. from just east of Riverwatch Parkway to just past Exit 1 in North Augusta.
Westbound closures will be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Exit 1 to the state line.
Work done during the closures will include existing pavement marking removal, the application of temporary pavement markings and the placement of a temporary concrete barrier wall that will create access for median construction, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The project includes widening and reconstruction of the interstate and bridge between the Georgia Welcome Center and Exit 1 in South Carolina. There will also be a traffic signal placed at Exit 1 and Martintown Road.