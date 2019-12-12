Every year Aiken businesses are illuminated by the glow of hundreds of luminaries lining downtown.
A Night of 1,000 Lights gives business owners in the area the opportunity to leave their doors open well past their usual closing time, allowing them to showcase their business and earn a little extra from locals and visitors alike.
Haley Knight, executive director of the Aiken Downtown Development Association said an estimated 2,000 people will visit Aiken during Night of a 1,000 Lights, and will extend interest well past Augusta, Georgia.
"The holiday season generally is the busiest time for our downtown business," Knight said. "With people coming out to shop for their loved ones, it's the biggest in profit increase and time (for businesses) to get to know their customers."
With so many businesses being displayed during the night, many visitors will most likely return during other parts of the year, said Knight.
For Mellow Mushroom, the night is just extra toppings.
The pizzeria is commonly packed on Thursday night, but the Night of 1,000 Lights will allow additional sales of roughly 25 to 30%, said head of house manager Ashley Mason.
"(Thursday) is already pre-weekend night," said Mason. "But during the winter it definitely gets a boost to a night that's already busy, and we'll have a lot more families during a Night of a 1,000 Lights."
Some businesses, like Artisan Market and Decor on Laurens Street, benefit greatly from the extra foot traffic. Owner Leslie Clarke said her business is usually shrouded in the shadows of the real estate companies and other businesses that customers sometimes overlook, and the trail of luminaries lead them to their doors.
"I get a lot of comments of people saying 'we didn't even know you were here'," Clarke said.
Clarke's store is a mix of crafts and art made by local artists, and the publicity helps them as well, said Clarke.
Edgefield woodworker Ike Carpenter spent the evening at the Aiken Visitors Center showing his wares and giving historical context around each piece.
Carpenter, who is best known carving elaborate pieces out of a single piece of wood, sells his pieces at Aiken's visitor center year round.
"I go all over the place, but I come to Aiken because (the visitors center) sells my work," Carpenter said. "They invite me to come and get people’s attention."
While the night exists primarily to help businesses, Night of a 1,000 Lights also gives community support in the most unique way.
The volunteers who set out the luminaries are a mix of community members and students. Some students are members of school clubs and will be eligible for credits while others volunteer just to get involved.
Likewise, the luminaries are weighed down by cans of food donated by Golden Harvest Food Bank. The canned goods are given back to the organization at the end of the event.
"That's what the holidays are all about," said Knight. "Nights like this are the best way to connect with the community and give back and show we're all connected."