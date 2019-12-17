St. John's United Methodist Church will offer the community a service of healing and hope Friday for people experiencing loss during the holidays.
“The Night of Hope,” which will focus on the light Jesus Christ brought to the world to overcome darkness, will begin at 6 p.m. in the church's chapel at 104 Newberry St. N.W. The service is open to all.
“It will give people a chance to manifest grief over the loss of a family member, a loved one, a friend or a child. It will also give people a place to heal after different kinds of losses, such as a divorce or the end of a relationship or the loss of a job,” said Catherine Stapleton Nance, St. John's director of music ministries.
The service will include harp, flute and piano music; singing; and the lighting of candles.
“The lighting of candles will represent the healing of lives through the coming of Jesus Christ,” Nance said. “It's not that we ignore Christmas. We pull Christmas into a place where it's not all about jingle bells. It's about what the coming of Jesus Christ means to us personally in times of hardship and the hope that Jesus provides through his birth.”
The Rev. Butch Blackwell, an associate pastor at St. John's, will deliver the message, “Punching Holes in the Darkness,” taken from the Gospel of John, Chapter 1, Verse 5: Into this world came the light, and the dark did not overcome it.
“The theme originated from the idea that this time of year can be difficult for many people,” Blackwell said. “Going through these losses during a season when joy is all around us – happy music, happy times – people feel of out of place.
“This is a service where we remind people of the hope of the Christmas season, that the hope of Jesus Christ is the light of the world, and that in the darkness of this world – the darkness of broken relationships, the darkness of grief – there is hope. The darkness of despair and grief will not overcome the hope of this season.”
On Jan. 8, St. John's will begin a new class of GriefShare, a 13-week program exclusively for people who had lost family or friends.
“We focus on providing encouragement, support and hope to people who have lost loved ones,” Blackwell said. “It's a group of people from churches throughout the community and some who are not participating in the life of a church to seek encouragement and support. We come together as a group to pray together, to pray with each other, to study the Bible and to hear a video that's been prepared each week by the GriefShare organization and grief counselors. Then we have a time of discussion and conversation through which we offer support and encouragement to one another.”
For more information or to participate in GriefShare, call the church office at 803-648-6891.
Nance said St. John's wants to serve the Aiken community.
“We know there are plenty of people in our own church who have situations for which they're grieving, but certainly in the community, there's even a greater need and maybe not a good avenue for the release of that grief and a message of hope,” she said. “Even people who don't attend church regularly should be encouraged to come and not feel uncomfortable.”
Blackwell agreed.
“The doors of this church are open to this community always, and we welcome anyone into our GriefShare program and to our 'Night of Hope,'” he said. “It's this time of year that we can focus on hope, but it is throughout the year that we take that focus and make it reality in the lives of others. We want others to come and be a part of that.”