The ancient Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, and they began doing so around 4,000 years ago, according to history.com.
They also were the first to hold recorded celebrations to welcome the new year, which for them started in mid-March when crops were planted.
Aiken will welcome a new year and a new decade Wednesday. People strolling, shopping and dining in downtown Aiken on Monday talked about their resolutions for 2020 with the Aiken Standard. Their intentions included losing some weight and being more patient and caring.
In Babylonia, during the 12-day religious festival known as Akitu, people promised to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed. They believed if they kept those promises, their gods would bring happiness to them and protect them from evil during the coming year.