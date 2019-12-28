For revelers who can’t make it to New York City’s Times Square on Tuesday night, there will be an opportunity locally to welcome 2020’s arrival while a glowing orb descends.
The Cafe Scientifique-Aiken New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be held in front of the old Aiken County Post Office building at 203 Laurens St. S.W.
“It will be a nice way to celebrate the New Year without fireworks and pollution,” said Cafe Scientifique’s founder, Todd Lista.
The event is free and open to the public.
Lista said spectators should gather between 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.
Cafe Scientifique’s illuminated ball will drop from the top of a 65-foot-tall flagpole.
The ball is made out of recyclable and repurposed materials, Lista said.
The counterweight will be a reusable shopping bag filled with pennies.
There will be music during the event, Lista said.
Cafe Scientifique’s first ball drop was held last New Year's Eve.
Approximately 100 people attended, Lista said.
Launched in 2015, Cafe Scientifique is in the basement of the old Aiken Post Office.
“It’s a meeting place where people gather and discuss new things going on in the scientific community and how they relate to Aiken, our industries and the world,” said Lista, who is a businessman and a photographer.
Steve Hale, Brian Maddox and Lista are the directors of Cafe Scientifique.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions’ headquarters also is located in the old Aiken Post Office building.