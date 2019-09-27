Circles of Women in Leadership, a new group focused on women's advancement in South Carolina, will be reaching out to Aiken to promote and support local women in leadership positions.
The group is a self-proclaimed "multi-partisan" organization whose focus is to encourage women's participation in politics and policy making.
Barbara Rackes, the group's president, said circles are being established in geographical regions across the state, since each area's needs vary from the next.
"Our plan is to create circles – kind of like a web," Rackes said.
A meeting will be held in Aiken on Oct. 7. It will be hosted by USC Aiken.
A press release from USCA states the event "does not endorse any candidates, particular views or legislation."
Women in Leadership, as an overall organization, has a focus on educating citizens about redistricting and decreasing polarization. According to the press release, it also "provides tools and support to promote more women running for office."
“These are topics that really resonate with our students,” said Dr. Sarah Young, a political science professor at USC Aiken.
Aiken City Councilwoman Lessie Price will be the event's honorary host.
In an email, Price said the goal of the circle is not specifically to encourage women to run for public office but also "encouraging and promoting the meaning and understanding of democracy."
"Women are not participating enough, and some do not know how to get involved on key boards and commissions to develop their skills," Price said. "They will be surrounded with women that will become their ambassadors. Women tend to limit themselves and constantly evaluate their self-worth. In this Circle of Women, courage and strength will be instilled to inspire women to become the best they can be and reach their true potential in respective leadership roles."
The organization has also applied for certain grants to hold training courses for women as needed.
There is no fee to attend the meeting on Oct. 7, which is open to the public. It will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the USC Aiken Penland Building in room 106.