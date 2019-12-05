A new scholarship will benefit students enrolled in a technical education program at Aiken Technical College thanks to the generosity an Aiken couple.
Kevin and Karen Tempel recently donated $10,000 to the ATC Foundation, which will be divided into at least 10 scholarships and awarded for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We both are strong proponents of shifting the focus from four-year degrees saddled with student loan debt to technical skills training that results in rewarding careers in high demand fields,” said the couple in a statement. “To that end, we are happy to be able to offer financial assistance to students studying to enter the technical fields at Aiken Technical College.”
Those interested in the Kevin and Karen Tempel Scholarship will be able to apply between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 1, 2020 through the ATC Foundation’s online application process. The application will be available at atc.edu/foundation.
To be considered for the scholarship, the student must be enrolled at least part-time in a technical education program; have a 2.5 grade point average or higher; demonstrate financial need; and demonstrate a strong work ethic and community volunteerism. The final amount of the scholarship may be determined based on the student’s need and status as a part-time or full-time student.
“An investment in education not only helps our students financially, but helps grow our future workforce of highly skilled individuals who will go to work and become productive members of our community,” said ATC Foundation Director Mary Commons. “I also hope that this will inspire others to give to the ATC Foundation Student Scholarship Fund.”
Donations can be made online at atc.edu/foundation or by calling Commons at 803-508-7413 or email commonsm@atc.edu.