The Taco Bell at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road is now open, but customers will only have access to the restaurants drive-thru window in accordance with the governor's ban on indoor dining.
The drive-thru only rule did little to slow down incoming customers, who waited around the building for their food.
Chrystal Simmons, an Aiken resident, said she was glad to have a Taco Bell closer to where she lived.
"I wasn't expecting them to be open so soon because of the [coronavirus]," Simmons said. "I'm glad they're here."
The Taco Bell was built concurrently during the Whiskey-Dougherty intersection project that added two right-turn only lanes to Dougherty Road.