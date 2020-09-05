SRP Federal Credit Union's new location in downtown Aiken will be opening its lobby soon.
The building, located at 135 Laurens St. S.W., plans to open its lobby to customers at the end of October, according to Molly Jones, a business development officer at SRP.
Construction is happening outside of the main entrance right now, and the inside is being remodeled and painted.
Drive-thru services are available now, with some staff present to complete transactions.
The new location will be the fifth branch in Aiken, joining the branches on Pine Log Road, Richland Avenue, Rutland Drive and Silver Bluff Road.
The building was formerly the home of the City of Aiken Finance Department.