A wholly revamped outdoor pool facility at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center will be a major boon to the community and will draw renewed interest from across the city, Aiken City Council members said Monday as they discussed the expected million-dollar-plus venture.
"Good news for District 1 and the entire city," said City Council member Gail Diggs, who has at times fiercely advocated for the modernization.
City Council member Andrea Gregory, speaking before Diggs, said the upgraded and reopened pool will "significantly impact the city, the kids ... and it will turn into a destination."
City Council member Ed Woltz agreed: "I'd just like to add, I think this is great for the city." Woltz, though, did express reservations about the potential price tag, about $1.2 million, according to City Council documents.
The Smith-Hazel pool facility is about 30 years old, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh and Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Jessica Campbell said.
The pool was shuttered around March ahead of the major rework, which was selected for funding in the fourth round of the capital projects sales tax.
The entire facility – the pool itself, the pool deck, the mechanical room, the tiling and the bath house – will be redone, according to conceptual plans provided to City Council. Bedenbaugh said groundwork for the project began almost immediately after approval.
"When I saw this, I just saw the potential," Gregory said of the pool, while still acknowledging the prospective price. She continued, "And that's doing it. That is going to be a destination for families that don't always have options, and for families that do, that want to go to their city pool. And we need that. And I love it."
The city issued a public request for qualifications for the project and received just one response, which raised some eyebrows Monday. The $1.2 million price, though, is considered "legitimate," according to a memo signed by Bedenbaugh.
The city has previously said the Smith-Hazel pool would be open for the 2020 swimming season.
The pool, regarded as a Northside anchor, had more than 1,000 visitors in 2018, according to Campbell. That's between 15 and 20 people per day, Bedenbaugh estimated.
The parks, recreation and tourism director pulled the attendance numbers at the behest of City Council member Dick Dewar.