The Aiken leg of the Carolina Winter Circuit will make its debut in early 2020 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
The Horse Park Foundation is teaming up with Equus Events Inc. and Progressive Show Jumping Inc. to offer four U.S Equestrian Federation national A-rated hunter/jumper shows in January and February.
Progressive Show Jumping will conduct the Aiken Winter Classic I show Jan. 3-5 and the Aiken Winter Classic II show Jan. 10-12.
Equus Events will be in charge of the Aiken Winter Premier show Jan. 17-19 and the Aiken Winter Encore show Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Rick Cram and his wife, Cathy, are the owners of Progressive Show Jumping.
“It has been my mission to enhance the winter show season by creating a series of shows in this region that don’t conflict with existing shows and will provide a compelling reason for exhibitors to stay in the Carolinas,” Rick Cram said in a Horse Park Foundation press release issued Dec. 10.
JP Godard and his wife, Megan, own Equus Events.
“We are extremely lucky to have such an amazing facility in Aiken as Bruce’s Field,” said JP Godard in a prepared statement. “To be able to host additional back-to-back shows here this winter will benefit the region’s exhibitors and act as an economic boost to our community.”
For more information, visit aikenhorsepark.org, psjshows.com, equusevents.com.
Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.