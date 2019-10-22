Aiken's First Baptist Church recently announced that the Rev. John Carroll of Danville, Virginia, will be the next senior pastor after a unanimous vote from the congregation confirmed his application for the position earlier this month.
Carroll received his Master of Divinity from Wake Forest University. He also earned his bachelor's degree at Mercer University, majoring in Christianity and minoring in English.
Among his previous experiences in ministry, Carroll was pastor at First Baptist Church in Danville and minister for community engagement and disciple formation at Peace Haven Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He and his wife, Casey, left the United States in 2006 to engage in missionary work in Indonesia. They are both Georgia natives.
He was recommended for the position in Aiken by a friend in ministry.
The Pastor Search Committee began its search for a new senior pastor in February this year after the retirement of longtime pastor Dr. Fred Andrea. Carroll was identified early on as a promising candidate for the position, according to a statement from the church.
"From the very first conversation with the search committee, I had a sense that this church was one I needed to pay attention to," Carroll said in an email to the Aiken Standard. "I can point to poignant moments in each conversation where it was obvious that the church and I were pointed in similar directions and could cultivate a thriving relationship as we engaged in ministry together."
Despite growing up in Waynesboro, Georgia, Carroll had never been to Aiken before he began considering the position at First Baptist Church. He said his first impressions of the town were "wonderful."
"The cultural resources and activities, along with the many options for being active outside, are exciting for us as a whole family," Carroll said. "The strong sense of community pride and involvement that we have already picked up on are impressive as well. We really are looking forward to getting to know the community better and becoming a part of the community."
Carroll said his strengths as a pastor involve a balance of two sides of ministry: pastoral care and visionary leadership.
He also has plans for community outreach in the near future.
"It is my hope that, together with the good people of Aiken's First Baptist Church, we will find deeply meaningful ways to partner with the community in the near future," Carroll said. "While I have my ideas about what those partnerships and projects may look like, I need to get to know the community and the people of First Baptist better before concrete plans are made. The best plans are not those imported from outside but those that arise from deep listening to the people already involved in the life of that community."
Carroll will officially join the church on Dec. 1 .
Carroll and his wife have a young son, Josiah. They are expecting twin boys in mid-February.