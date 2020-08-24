Construction on the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club's new playground began Monday.
The work was organized by KABOOM!, a nonprofit organization focused on ending "playspace inequity."
The initial plan for building the playground was for the community to come out and help build it. With the coronavirus pandemic, however, KABOOM! sent a professional company to install it. There are also plans to have benches and trees to provide shade.
"We feel having a playground built especially for our community, with their needs in mind, would provide hope and build stronger families for the future," said Samantha Cheatham, the club's executive director, in a statement.
The club is located at 640 Laurens St. N.W.