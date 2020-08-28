The new playground at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Aiken has been completed and will open Saturday.
The play equipment is painted in bright colors and includes slides, climbing ramps and rope bridges.
The playground was made possible because of a partnership between the club, Kaboom! and Belk.
Kaboom! is a nonprofit organization focused on ending "playspace inequity."
Local companies Dumpster Depot, Augusta Redimix, Georgia-Lina Precast, B&K Waste Solutions, D.R. Horton, Lowe's and JE Stewart Builders also provided donations for the project.
In March, children in the community participated in a design day where they brainstormed ideas to create their dream playground. This playground design was inspired by some of those drawings.
“We’re so excited to be a part of this process and can’t wait for the kids of the Aiken Boys and Girls Club to enjoy their new playground," said Elizabeth Cuthrell, the manager of Belk in Aiken.
The club is located at 640 Laurens St. N.W.