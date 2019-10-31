United States Attorney Sherri Lydon announced a new partnership Thursday to address reducing violent crime in communities across South Carolina.
The newly announced partnership would allow state and federal prosecutors to work closely with local, state and federal law enforcement to determine local cases to be federally prosecuted, according to a news release by the United States Attorney's Office of South Carolina.
"Reducing violent crime in South Carolina is a priority of the United States Attorney's Office and law enforcement in general," Lydon said. "One of the biggest surprises to me after taking office was coming to understand just how many shots are being fired on the streets of our communities. Because of advances in technology, we now often know just how many shots are being fired. The technology, however, and the analytics we now have, also better inform us of who is actually firing the shots."
Lydon said roughly 80-90% of violent crime is committed by only 5-7% of offenders.
Efforts on the federal side have already begun by providing training on using objective data to identify and investigate the most violent offenders, Lydon said.
Through this new partnership, the U.S. Attorney's Office will regularly have joint meetings with law enforcement during which officials will use analytics and objective data to identify the worst offenders, according to the news release.
Solicitors have designated at least one prosecutor in each of their offices who will be focused on the same individuals and will be in weekly contact with federal prosecutors and a team of law enforcement partners.
Together, state and federal prosecutors will be focused on the same individuals and will determine whether each case will be prosecuted in state or federal court, according to the release.
Solicitors are also committed to having an assistant solicitor at the bond hearings of the most serious offenders and to move to revoke bond on the top offenders when they reoffend.
All stakeholders will be present at sentencing hearings, and the judge will be given the entire picture of the particular offender, including any information the U.S. Attorney's office may have on the individuals, according to the news release.
Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. with the 2nd Judicial Circuit said the resource commitment from the federal level is extremely significant and that he expects there to be an uptick for individuals who commit crimes in Aiken County to be federally prosecuted.
"In the federal system, the unlawful possession of a firearm is a significant hammer compared to our state statute," Thurmond said. "All those decisions will be case specific but it's a very substantial commitment by the U.S. Attorney's Office to partner with all the solicitors' offices."
The partnership is part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods, according to the news release.
The project is an evidence-based program that has been proven to be effective in reducing crime, according to the release.
Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.
Chief Charles Barranco with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said the city began Aiken Safe Communities, a PSN program, after a series of violent crimes in early 2012.
Barranco said the city's partnerships between the U.S. Attorney's office, local solicitors and the sheriff's office has greatly helped the Aiken community and hopes the new partnership will be beneficial as well.
"Those partnerships at the federal and state level, to have that dialogue, to be able to talk about it and then move forward with appropriate action sends a strong message," Barranco said.