Any time Austin Bowers plays piano at USC Aiken, he is playing on one of the most top-quality instruments in the country.
"If you're a student at USC Aiken, just knowing that you're going to play on one of the best pianos out there is a great experience," Bowers said. "When is that going to happen if you go to some other school? They might have one or two, but being at a school where they all are Steinways - it's just an amazing experience."
Steinway & Sons is one of the most prominent manufacturers of pianos in the world. Their hand-crafted, all-American made instruments are renowned for their sound quality and are a personal favorite of many musicians.
To date, USC Aiken is the only state school in South Carolina that is an All-Steinway School - an achievement that took just two years.
"That is a huge level of notoriety for any university," said Mark Hollingsworth, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at USC Aiken.
Becoming an All-Steinway School – an institution whose pianos are all Steinway pianos – is just one of the many big changes that have come to USC Aiken's music programs this past year.
The university recently added a slew of new degree programs, including a Bachelor's of Arts and Music.
"When I first arrived here in 2016 we had one encompassing degree for all the arts," Hollingsworth said. "It was the Bachelor's of Arts and Fine Arts...it really wasn't a solid degree with one specific area."
With the new degree program, students can have a specific concentration that allows them to go more in-depth in their particular area of study. Bowers is studying music with a concentration in piano.
"What this does, it really emphasizes everything with music, whereas before, you could be studying music, but maybe take a little theater on the side," Hollingsworth said. "...This way, we have put the degree in a normal, sequential manner...this helps expand their horizons and prepares them for music in a variety of different areas of music."
Hollingsworth said the Bachelor's of Arts and Music is going to be fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music, something the Fine Arts degree didn't have.
Bowers, who is a senior at USCA, said he chose the university because its disability services department was "really good" and its music program was "great." Bowers, who has lived with blindness his whole life, learns music by ear; he is interested in teaching music, something the new degree programs allow students to study more extensively.
"Ever since I was little, I've had a love and passion for music," Bowers said. "I started playing piano, maybe, at age 5."
Hollingsworth said the university plans on modeling other new degree programs after the Arts and Music program to expand the opportunities of study offered at USC Aiken.