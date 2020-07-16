The Aiken Planning Commission on Tuesday night approved several recommendations for city services requests and concept plans for future developments.
All of the items the planning group voted to recommend will be sent to the Aiken City Council for final approval.
The planning group approved a concept plan request for a 3,500-square-foot Lulu's Express Car Wash on approximately 2.71 acres on Whiskey Road between Stratford Drive and Sizemore Circle.
The concept plan for the car wash depicts a 42-foot right-of-way with three access points; an entrance and exit on Whiskey Road, one access on Stratford Drive, and another on Sizemore Circle.
Many residents from the proposed site's area came forward to speak against the construction of the car wash due to its direct correlation to residential homes and the noise and excess traffic it could bring.
Other business
The planning group approved a recommendation for city water and services for a proposed developments Toolebeck Commons and University Lane Townhomes. Toolebeck Commons could have up to 250 single-family units and would be located between Toolebeck Road and Woodward Drive, which runs parallel to Charleston Highway. University Lane Townhomes could feature 12 townhomes at University Lane.
The planning group also recommended approval for two previously tabled items: the construction of a new gas station/convenience store north of I-20 and the expansion of Duke's Bar-B-Que.
The planning group recommended approval of a concept plan for a gas station with "roughly" 16 passenger-vehicle fueling positions, six truck fueling stations and a 4,600-square-foot convenience store located along U.S. 1 (Columbia Highway) in Aiken County, approximately 150 feet north of the I-20 off-ramp, with full movement access opposite Shiloh Church Road. The request was made Creighton Companies LLC.
Creighton Companies was also approved for its request for city water and sewer services despite the project site not bordering Aiken's city limits.
The project is "hand and hand" with a sewer development project taking place in the area, said Planning Director Ryan Bland.
Duke's Bar-B-Que received recommended approval for city services for its 8,600-square-foot sit-down restaurant with drive-thru service and approximately 310 seats. This proposal has been postponed several times at previous meetings due to Department to Transportation issues, Bland said.
The planning group also recommended an annexation request for Aiken Steeplechase Association on the northwest corner of Old Wagener Road and Rudy Mason Parkway, and for LED of Aiken Inc.
LED of Aiken's request involves a .40 acre property at the intersection of Park Avenue S.E., Richland Avenue E. and Wagener Road. No development is planned for this property at this time.