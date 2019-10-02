A major land deal on Aiken’s Southside will bring more development to Whiskey Road.
According to Aiken County property records, LuLu’s Holdings of South Carolina LLC purchased 11.8 acres for $1.4 million from the Gerald L. Waters Living Trust and Gerald L. Waters Trustee.
The deal closed Sept. 10.
Coward & McNeill Real Estate of Aiken is the representative for LuLu’s Holdings, which operates the LuLu’s Express Car Wash chain in South Carolina and Georgia.
Plans call for a LuLu’s to be built on a portion of the Whiskey Road land near the intersection with Powderhouse Road, which is in a Planned Commercial zoning district in the city of Aiken.
“It (the property) will be divided into outparcels, and a new LuLu’s Express Car Wash will be constructed on one of the outparcels,” said Coward & McNeill co-owner Mike McNeill. “It’s is going to be an even higher-end car wash than the other Lulu’s car washes.
“It will be full-service,” he continued. “Once you go through the tunnel, you will be able to get your car hand-dried, hand-polished, hand-waxed and hand-vacuumed by the staff. At the others, it’s a do-it-yourself kind of thing.”
The new LuLu’s will be built on one of the three planned, two-acre outparcels along Whiskey Road.
“There will be one four- or five-acre outparcel to the rear (of the property),” McNeill said.
In addition, there will be a common driveway in the middle of the tract.
“The engineers are working on all this now,” McNeill said, and approval from the city of Aiken will be needed for the project.
“There is no timetable (for construction to begin) at the moment,” he added.
LuLu’s Holdings plans to sell the land that is not used for the new LuLu’s Express Car Wash.
“We are going to handle everything for them,” McNeill said. “We are going to be the exclusive agents.”
In addition to Whiskey Road, Stratford Drive, Lynn Drive and Sizemore Circle border the property.
The address for LuLu’s Holdings of South Carolina is 145 Riverbend Drive in Clarks Hill, according to the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website.
The agent is Robert Black.
Aiken has two existing LuLu’s Express Car Washes, one at 3565 Richland Avenue West and the other at 496 East Pine Log Road.
There also is a Lulu’s at 1045 Edgefield Road in North Augusta, and there are other locations elsewhere.