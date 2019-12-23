A new dragon now stands guard at the damaged portion of the historic wall on Whiskey Road.

The festive red and green inflatable dragon serves as a replacement to the original purple inflatable dragon, known as "Puff," that property owner Chris Eaton reported stolen Dec. 16.

The new dragon, known as "Elfie," was an early Christmas gift from property owner Chris Eaton's daughter, Kathryn Greenbaum, for the historic Rond Point property.

Greenbaum convinced her mother to put an inflatable dragon in the portion of the wall that was destroyed by a car collision Nov. 2.

That crash marked the third time in two years that the wall in the area had been struck, Lt. Jake Mahoney with ADPS said at the time.

Although the dragon serves as a whimsical response to the wall's history of being struck, Eaton said she also hopes it raises awareness of safety issues in the area.

In November, Eaton said she had no intention of rebuilding the wall until safety precautions are implemented.

As of Monday, Eaton said she has not heard back on any new approaches to address safety issues in the area.

No suspects have been named in the theft of "Puff" the dragon.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety warns that stealing yard decorations could lead to a larceny charge.

If a homeowner is experiencing yard decorations being stolen, police encourage the use of security cameras to identify possible suspects.