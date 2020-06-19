Langley Pond Park near Warrenville has been the site of some major construction projects recently, and more work is planned.
In March, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new finish line tower for rowing events, which cost more than $1.2 million.
Then, in late April, Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian reported that the effort to renovate, retrofit and repair Langley Pond’s dam had “reached substantial completion” after expenditures in excess of $14.4 million.
Next up is a series of facility upgrades for which $1.7 million in funding is available.
Benesch, an engineering firm, has prepared a layout design for the project that will include a new inclusive playground for children with and without disabilities.
An existing gravel parking lot will be paved, and handicapped spaces will be added.
There also will be a new paved parking lot for boat trailers, county recreation director Mark van der Linden said.
Other improvements will include new infrastructure, new landscaping, new trails, new fencing and a new park sign.
“We have doubled the size of the beach and swimming area,” said Mark van der Linden, director of the Aiken County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
The cost of the new inclusive playground will be $700,000. A Land and Water Conservation Fund grant will provide $250,000, and Aiken County will match it with $250,000 in accommodations tax money, van der Linden said.
The remaining $200,000 will come from Capital Project Sales Tax proceeds.
Capital Project Sales Tax proceeds also will be the source of the $1 million that will be used for the rest of the work.
“We have an RFP (request for proposal) written, and we’re waiting for some surveys to be done so we can advertise it,” van der Linden said. “We know basically what it is going to look like as far as the playground’s limits are concerned, but it will be up to the (prospective) playground contractors to submit the designs that we will vote on and approve.
“We already have built a new two-lane boat ramp and the dock that accompanies it,” van der Linden added. “It was fully funded by two different grants.”
The disc golf course is undergoing maintenance, and it is scheduled to reopen July 1.
New features will include stairs, retaining walls and boardwalks.
Langley Pond will not be open for swimming this summer, and there won’t be any rowing competitions.
The reasons why include dam project delays and the ongoing pandemic.
The work involved in making upgrades to the park’s facilities also will be causing disruptions and limiting access to certain areas.
“We are basically trying to create a space that people can come out and really enjoy,” van der Linden said. “It’s a very beautiful park, and this project (that includes the new playground) is going to add a lot to that.”
And there are proposals for even more new amenities in the future, including a gazebo, according to van der Linden.
Currently, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is conducting dam safety inspections while the water level in Langley Pond Park is being raised gradually.
The dam project’s contractor also is in the process of completing some other minor tasks.
Boaters and fisherman will able to begin using Langley Pond again later this summer, van der Linden said.