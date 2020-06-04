The New Holland community in the northern portion of Aiken County is the beneficiary of a recent $60,000 grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, or RIA.
The money will be used by the New Holland Water System to paint a water storage tank, according to County Administrator Clay Killian.
“The county has to be the recipient under the RIA program even though the New Holland Water System wrote the grant, will provide the match and do all the work listed for the project,” wrote Killian in an email to the Aiken Standard. “There will be a subrecipient agreement between the County and the Water System, but basically we are just a pass through of the funds. It (the grant) will go to County Council on June 16 for acceptance. That is necessary so that we can run it through our books, but the Water System will do the paperwork including the drawdown requests, reports, closeouts, etc.”
The matching funds provided by the New Holland Water System will be “over and above” the grant’s $60,000 amount, Killian also wrote.
He added that how much match money there will be hasn’t been determined.
“I don’t know, and I don’t think anyone else does at this point,” Killian wrote. “The reason is the RIA is going to allow them to count some engineering costs and some work from an earlier related project as in-kind, but they don’t have the final numbers for that yet. I think New Holland will be putting in some actual cash, too, but I think the amount is still to be determined.”
So far, RIA has awarded $25.7 million in grant funds for its current fiscal year. The latest round of grants, which include New Holland’s, provided $14.5 million in assistance for 34 projects.
RIA grants are awarded twice a year through a competitive process, according to a press release from the agency, which is based in Columbia.
A majority of projects funded by the grants focus on improvements for aging sewer collection and treatment facilities; upgrades in water supply, storage and distribution systems; and the mitigation of neighborhood flooding by improvements to drainage structures.