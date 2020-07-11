Blakeley Bartee has joined the Aiken Standard's news team as a general assignment reporter.
Bartee, a native of Columbus, Georgia, attended Georgia Southern University. She graduated in May and earned degrees in multimedia journalism and in writing linguistics.
She worked for The George Anne, her college's student newspaper. She also worked on two magazine publications run by Georgia Southern.
Bartee interned at The Claxton Enterprise 30 during her time in college.
"Initially, I came to college and I wanted to do writing," Bartee said. "I saw the newspaper and I joined it. Immediately I liked it and I decided that's what I was going to do."
Bartee said she likes covering general stories and breaking news.
"I like talking to people," Bartee said. "I like hearing people's stories."
Bartee's hobbies include reading, writing, exercising and playing video games.