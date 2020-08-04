Downtown Aiken now has a new — but pleasantly familiar — piece of artwork for visitors to admire.
The city of Aiken Tourism Department has installed a three-panel mural embodying major aspects of historic Aiken: thoroughbreds, racing, polo and fox hunts.
The new artwork is installed on the back of the Municipal Building in the Alley, right beside Mellow Mushroom's outdoor eating area.
The Aiken Tourism Department originally wanted to have an opening ceremony to commemorate the new art, but were stopped in their tracks after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Aiken and led to event after event being canceled.
"As things were looking pretty dim, we decided to go ahead and install in hopes that it would bring people happiness by seeing something new there," said Mary Rosbach, tourism supervisor for the city of Aiken.
The artwork was part of a contest the tourism department put on earlier this year. Rosbach said she and her department will have to decide later if they can continue the project in the future.
The mural was created by Graniteville-born resident Erika Rogers, who now resides in North Augusta. Rogers spent nearing 17 years in real estate, found her way back to art where she specializes in portrait art, children's book illustrations and middle school and adult fiction cover art. She also commissions art work and sells pieces on her Etsy account.
The mural is Rogers' first time doing an art piece of its scale, but everything from the clothing of the horse riders to the location of the piece was closely planned.
To give the piece movement, Rogers depicted the horses running down South Boundary accompanied by several hounds, placing them slightly staggered to show depth.