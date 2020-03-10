A New Ellenton woman was charged Monday with assisting a teen running away from home.
Elizabeth Gail Campbell, 40, of New Ellenton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to jail records.
On Dec. 9, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call in reference to a runaway juvenile, according to an incident report.
A complainant told responding police the 16-year-old juvenile was believed to be with his girlfriend at another residence.
An Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputy went to the residence but was unable to locate the juvenile.
Public Safety reported the juvenile was located on Dec. 12, 2019 while he leaving a McDonald's on Whiskey Road.
The suspect was served a warrant Monday that alleges her involvement in helping the teen run away from home.
Arrest warrants state the suspect drove her daughter to the juvenile's subdivision to pick him up after he had just run away from home.
Warrants further state the runaway juvenile was the boyfriend of the suspect's daughter.
Campbell was charged and was taken to the Aiken County detention center.